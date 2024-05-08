E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Moves -1.36%: What You Should Know

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed the latest trading day at $161.38, indicating a -1.36% change from the previous session's end. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

The the stock of cosmetics company has fallen by 3.84% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.22%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.34, signifying a 19.05% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $291.54 million, reflecting a 55.6% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.27% lower. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, e.l.f. Beauty is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.73, so one might conclude that e.l.f. Beauty is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ELF has a PEG ratio of 1.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Cosmetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 164, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.