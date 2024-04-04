E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) ended the recent trading session at $162.53, demonstrating a -0.76% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.23% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the cosmetics company had lost 20.89% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.33, indicating a 21.43% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $290.55 million, up 55.07% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.94% higher. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 45.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.2, which means e.l.f. Beauty is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that ELF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.28. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Cosmetics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.64.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 187, this industry ranks in the bottom 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

