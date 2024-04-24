E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed the most recent trading day at $176.98, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.02% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

The the stock of cosmetics company has fallen by 10.53% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming release. On that day, e.l.f. Beauty is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.05%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $291.54 million, indicating a 55.6% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.2% decrease. Currently, e.l.f. Beauty is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.92. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.99.

Also, we should mention that ELF has a PEG ratio of 1.39. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Cosmetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

