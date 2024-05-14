E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed the latest trading day at $161.55, indicating a -0.11% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

The cosmetics company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.02% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 22, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, down 19.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $291.54 million, up 55.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.1% lower. Currently, e.l.f. Beauty is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.62. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.25 of its industry.

Meanwhile, ELF's PEG ratio is currently 1.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ELF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

