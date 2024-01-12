E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) standing at $157.61, reflecting a -0.92% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.02%.

Shares of the cosmetics company have appreciated by 11.07% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.53, signifying a 10.42% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $230.63 million, reflecting a 57.39% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.70 per share and revenue of $913.81 million. These totals would mark changes of +62.65% and +57.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher. At present, e.l.f. Beauty boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 59.01. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.23.

We can additionally observe that ELF currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ELF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

