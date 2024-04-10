E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed at $167.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.75% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.84%.

Shares of the cosmetics company have depreciated by 17.13% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.43%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $290.55 million, reflecting a 55.07% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.11% increase. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 47.49. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.68.

We can additionally observe that ELF currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.33. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Cosmetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.64 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 179, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

