E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed the latest trading day at $108.44, indicating a -1.62% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.43%.

Shares of the cosmetics company have appreciated by 0.86% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 1, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.54, indicating a 50% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $197.27 million, indicating a 61.24% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.47 per share and a revenue of $841.48 million, representing changes of +48.8% and +45.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.81% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, e.l.f. Beauty possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 44.63. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.36.

Meanwhile, ELF's PEG ratio is currently 1.89. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Cosmetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.