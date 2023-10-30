e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Readies for Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat Likely?

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF is likely to record top and bottom-line growth when it reports its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 1, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings has increased by a penny over the past 30 days to 54 cents per share, suggesting growth of 50% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $197.3 million, indicating a rise of 61.2% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.



ELF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 108.3%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Productivity has been the primary driver of the company’s results, with marketing, digital spend and innovation contributing to its gain. Additionally, e.l.f. Beauty has been benefiting from its pricing strategy, which focuses on everyday value instead of broad-based promotions. The value proposition creates accessibility in the category, allowing more consumers to enjoy the best of beauty.



The company stands out by offering premium quality beauty products at accessible price points with broad appeal that are vegan, cruelty-free, clean and fair trade certified. These advantages, supported by a competitive supply chain and strong engagement model, have been fueling the success of e.l.f. Beauty.



The company has been investing in distribution capabilities and infrastructure enhancement. In terms of international expansion, e.l.f. Beauty is optimistic about its prospects in Canada and the U.K. These upsides are likely to have aided its performance in the quarter under review.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter sales at the U.S. segment is pegged at $168 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 54.3%. The consensus estimate for International segment sales is pegged at $28.8 million, suggesting a substantial increase from the $13.1 million recorded in the year-ago period.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for e.l.f. Beauty this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



e.l.f. Beauty currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.42%.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #2. IPAR is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $368 million, suggesting 31.2% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Inter Parfums’ third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.33 per share, suggesting 2.3% growth from the $1.30 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.23% and a Zacks Rank #2. CELH is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $346.3 million, suggesting 84% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ third-quarter earnings is pegged at 51 cents, suggesting year-over-year growth of 169.9%.



Nu Skin Enterprises NUS currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.15% and a Zacks Rank #3. NUS is likely to register bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2023 earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $525.1 million, suggesting a 2.4% decline from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nu Skin’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 64 cents, suggesting year-over-year growth of 36.2%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

