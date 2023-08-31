e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Price Target Increased by 25.89% to 149.85

The average one-year price target for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) has been revised to 149.85 / share. This is an increase of 25.89% from the prior estimate of 119.03 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 111.10 to a high of 173.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.63% from the latest reported closing price of 136.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 795 funds or institutions reporting positions in e.l.f. Beauty. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 13.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELF is 0.39%, an increase of 14.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.91% to 58,643K shares. The put/call ratio of ELF is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,549K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,688K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 29.26% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,930K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436K shares, representing an increase of 25.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 102.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,579K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,567K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 29.01% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,542K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing an increase of 80.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 1,388.16% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,319K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 31.36% over the last quarter.

e.l.f. Beauty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

e.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of its namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the addition of pioneering clean-beauty brand W3LL PEOPLE and launch of the lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare created with Alicia Keys, the Company continues to strategically expand its portfolio with brands that support its purpose and values. The family of Company's brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and clean beauty specialty retailers.

