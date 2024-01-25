E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) reached $156.55, with a +1.08% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.64%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.19%.

The cosmetics company's stock has climbed by 7.51% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 6, 2024. In that report, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.58%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $232.16 million, indicating a 58.43% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.71 per share and revenue of $916.42 million. These totals would mark changes of +63.25% and +58.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher within the past month. As of now, e.l.f. Beauty holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 57.15. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.16.

Meanwhile, ELF's PEG ratio is currently 1.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Cosmetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.69.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

