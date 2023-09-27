E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed at $110.36, marking a +0.98% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the cosmetics company had lost 18.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 4.83%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

e.l.f. Beauty will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 61.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $196.13 million, up 60.3% from the prior-year quarter.

ELF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.37 per share and revenue of $817.94 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.77% and +64.7%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note e.l.f. Beauty's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 46.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.85, which means e.l.f. Beauty is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that ELF currently has a PEG ratio of 2.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ELF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

