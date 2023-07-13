E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed at $115.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.02% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.85% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cosmetics company had gained 12.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from e.l.f. Beauty as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 48.72% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $184.72 million, up 50.67% from the year-ago period.

ELF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $727.49 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.64% and +25.68%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% higher within the past month. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note e.l.f. Beauty's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 62.85. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.42.

We can also see that ELF currently has a PEG ratio of 3.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Cosmetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

