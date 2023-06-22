E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed the most recent trading day at $112.81, moving +1.2% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cosmetics company had gained 28.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

e.l.f. Beauty will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 48.72% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $184.51 million, up 50.5% from the prior-year quarter.

ELF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $727.08 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.04% and +25.61%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.02% higher. e.l.f. Beauty is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 61.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 33.45, so we one might conclude that e.l.f. Beauty is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ELF's PEG ratio is currently 3.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Cosmetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.