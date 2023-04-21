E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed at $96.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.42% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the cosmetics company had gained 26.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 5.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from e.l.f. Beauty as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.19, up 46.15% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $155.06 million, up 47.48% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.29% higher. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that e.l.f. Beauty has a Forward P/E ratio of 58.85 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 36.84, which means e.l.f. Beauty is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that ELF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Cosmetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.42 at yesterday's closing price.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

