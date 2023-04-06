E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed at $81.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the cosmetics company had gained 8.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.24%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from e.l.f. Beauty as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.19, up 46.15% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $154.08 million, up 46.55% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher. e.l.f. Beauty is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.99. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.69.

Investors should also note that ELF has a PEG ratio of 1.6 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Cosmetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.