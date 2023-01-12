E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed at $49.99, marking a +1.61% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the cosmetics company had lost 12.63% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from e.l.f. Beauty as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2023. On that day, e.l.f. Beauty is projected to report earnings of $0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $121.45 million, up 23.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $489.45 million, which would represent changes of +33.33% and +24.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note e.l.f. Beauty's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 43.96. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.81.

Meanwhile, ELF's PEG ratio is currently 1.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ELF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

