E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) ending at $143.21, denoting a +1% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.27% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.19%.

Shares of the cosmetics company witnessed a gain of 25.25% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 4.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.94%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.33%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $230.22 million, indicating a 57.11% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.68 per share and a revenue of $913.5 million, representing changes of +61.45% and +57.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. e.l.f. Beauty presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note e.l.f. Beauty's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 52.92. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.45.

Also, we should mention that ELF has a PEG ratio of 2.01. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Cosmetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, placing it within the bottom 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

