E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed the most recent trading day at $167.51, moving +0.75% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.52%.

The cosmetics company's stock has dropped by 17.09% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.34, marking a 19.05% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $291.54 million, up 55.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. e.l.f. Beauty is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 46.5. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.97.

One should further note that ELF currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.3. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Cosmetics industry stood at 1.43 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.