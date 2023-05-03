E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed the most recent trading day at $92.47, moving +0.8% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cosmetics company had gained 11.31% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

e.l.f. Beauty will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 24, 2023. On that day, e.l.f. Beauty is projected to report earnings of $0.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 46.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $156.81 million, up 49.15% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.05% higher. e.l.f. Beauty is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 56.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 36.59, which means e.l.f. Beauty is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that ELF has a PEG ratio of 1.77 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ELF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

