E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed the most recent trading day at $55.59, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the cosmetics company had gained 3.35% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from e.l.f. Beauty as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, down 4.17% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $121.06 million, up 23.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $488.72 million, which would represent changes of +33.33% and +24.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. e.l.f. Beauty is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.2.

It is also worth noting that ELF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Cosmetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.