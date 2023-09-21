E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed the most recent trading day at $106.01, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the cosmetics company had lost 15.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from e.l.f. Beauty as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 61.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $196.13 million, up 60.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.37 per share and revenue of $817.94 million, which would represent changes of +42.77% and +64.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.36% higher. e.l.f. Beauty is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note e.l.f. Beauty's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 44.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.23.

Meanwhile, ELF's PEG ratio is currently 2.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Cosmetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

