E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed the most recent trading day at $113.72, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the cosmetics company had gained 1.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from e.l.f. Beauty as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 1, 2023. On that day, e.l.f. Beauty is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 48.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $184.72 million, up 50.67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $727.49 million. These totals would mark changes of +9.64% and +25.68%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher within the past month. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that e.l.f. Beauty has a Forward P/E ratio of 62.4 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.94.

Investors should also note that ELF has a PEG ratio of 3.12 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Cosmetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

