E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed at $113.07, marking a -0.9% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the cosmetics company had gained 3.64% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.14% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from e.l.f. Beauty as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 1, 2023. On that day, e.l.f. Beauty is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 48.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $184.92 million, up 50.84% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $728.85 million. These totals would mark changes of +10.24% and +25.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% higher within the past month. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 62.32. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.78.

Also, we should mention that ELF has a PEG ratio of 3.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Cosmetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ELF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

