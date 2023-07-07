E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed at $110, marking a -0.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the cosmetics company had gained 4.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from e.l.f. Beauty as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 48.72% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $184.72 million, up 50.67% from the year-ago period.

ELF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $727.49 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.64% and +25.68%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.82% higher. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that e.l.f. Beauty has a Forward P/E ratio of 61.01 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.37.

Investors should also note that ELF has a PEG ratio of 3.05 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Cosmetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ELF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.