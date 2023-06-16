E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed the most recent trading day at $104.08, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cosmetics company had gained 15.99% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from e.l.f. Beauty as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 48.72% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $184.51 million, up 50.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $723.86 million, which would represent changes of +9.04% and +25.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.02% higher. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 58.1. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.58.

It is also worth noting that ELF currently has a PEG ratio of 4.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Cosmetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ELF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

