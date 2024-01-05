E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed at $138.02, marking a +0.55% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

Shares of the cosmetics company witnessed a gain of 8.17% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.53, indicating a 10.42% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $230.63 million, indicating a 57.39% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

ELF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.70 per share and revenue of $913.81 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +62.65% and +57.87%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher within the past month. Currently, e.l.f. Beauty is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note e.l.f. Beauty's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 50.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.26, so one might conclude that e.l.f. Beauty is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ELF's PEG ratio is currently 1.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Cosmetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.59 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.