E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) reached $157.79, with a +0.9% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.06%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the cosmetics company had gained 7.7% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 6, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 10.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $230.63 million, up 57.39% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.70 per share and a revenue of $913.81 million, indicating changes of +62.65% and +57.87%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.14% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, e.l.f. Beauty is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 58.02. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.38.

Also, we should mention that ELF has a PEG ratio of 2.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Cosmetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.8.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.