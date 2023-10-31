e.l.f. Beauty Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ELF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.69, changing hands as low as $88.47 per share. e.l.f. Beauty Inc shares are currently trading off about 12.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ELF's low point in its 52 week range is $41.52 per share, with $139.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.50.

