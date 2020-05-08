Markets
SSP

E. W. Scripps Q1 Loss Widens, Revenue Up 47.5% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - E W Scripps Co. (SSP) on Friday reported net loss for the first quarter of $11.8 million or $0.15 per share, wider than net loss of $6.8 million or $0.08 per share. The company noted that its first-quarter financial results were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pre-tax costs for the current quarter included $4.9 million of acquisition and related integration costs that increased the loss by $3.7 million, net of taxes, or $0.05 per share.

Total operating revenue for the quarter grew 47.5 percent to $430.91 million from $292.16 million in the prior-year quarter.

This includes revenues from the television stations acquired from Cordillera Communications on May 1 and from the Nexstar transaction with Tribune on September 19, totaling $95.8 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.09 per share for the quarter on revenues of $435.8 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, Scripps said it has suspended issuing new guidance because of the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SSP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular