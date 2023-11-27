E. On SE (ENAKF) Price Target Increased by 6.93% to 14.40

The average one-year price target for E. On SE (OTC:ENAKF) has been revised to 14.40 / share. This is an increase of 6.93% from the prior estimate of 13.46 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.73 to a high of 17.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.13% from the latest reported closing price of 12.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in E. On SE. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENAKF is 0.42%, a decrease of 6.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.22% to 324,628K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 42,893K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,580K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,285K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENAKF by 8.23% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 25,123K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,561K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENAKF by 4.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17,543K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,988K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENAKF by 1.27% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,300K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,033K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENAKF by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.