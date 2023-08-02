E. On SE - ADR (EONGY) Price Target Increased by 5.97% to 14.20

The average one-year price target for E. On SE - ADR (OTC:EONGY) has been revised to 14.20 / share. This is an increase of 5.97% from the prior estimate of 13.40 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.69 to a high of 17.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.17% from the latest reported closing price of 12.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in E. On SE - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 60.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EONGY is 0.22%, a decrease of 26.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.17% to 274K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ativo Capital Management holds 94K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing a decrease of 7.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EONGY by 13.86% over the last quarter.

Beach Investment Counsel holds 52K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 44K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Capital Advisors holds 30K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Old National Bancorp holds 24K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 5.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EONGY by 63,242.44% over the last quarter.

