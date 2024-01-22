E. Jean Carroll trial against Donald Trump is postponed

Adds details from court proceeding

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The judge overseeing writer E. Jean Carroll's latest civil case against Donald Trump postponed the trial until Tuesday, after one juror reported feeling ill and one or more parents of Trump's lead lawyer tested positive for COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan on Monday said one of the nine jurors reported feeling hot and nauseous and was sent home with instructions to get a COVID test.

Alina Habba, Trump's lawyer, reported having contracted a fever over the weekend, after dining for a few hours with her parents on Friday. She and her co-counsel, Michael Madaio, tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.