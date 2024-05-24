E Split Corp. Announces Upcoming May Distribution

E Split Corp. Class A (TSE:ENS) has released an update.

E Split Corp. Class A has announced a May 2024 distribution to its shareholders, with a payment of $0.13 per equity share to be made on June 14, following a May 31 record date. The shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ENS. The company, managed by Middlefield Group, a seasoned equity income asset manager, offers a range of dividend-focused investment strategies.

