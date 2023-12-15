E-signature company DocuSign to explore sale - WSJ

Adds shares in paragraph 2, updates company's response in paragraph 4

Dec 15 (Reuters) - DocuSign DOCU.O is working with advisers to explore a sale, which could be one of the largest leveraged buyouts in recent times, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the company rose nearly 15% to $64.53 following the news.

The company, which provides electronic signature products, could attract interest from private equity firms and technology companies, the report said.

DocuSign declined to comment on the WSJ report.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, based on its last closing price, according to data from LSEG.

Discussions are in early stages and there are no guarantees a deal will be reached, the WSJ report said.

(Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((ArsheeyaSingh.Bajwa@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8510015800;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.