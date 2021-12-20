US Markets

E-scooter sharing firm VOI raises $115 mln, valuation crosses $1 bln

Sweden's VOI Technology, which operates e-scooter service in Europe, said on Tuesday it has raised $115 million from investors such as Raine Group and VNV Global, valuing the company at just over $1 billion.

By 2023, VOI intends to use only battery cells produced in Europe, in hopes of lowering its carbon footprint by 50%.

Since its founding in 2018, VOI has raised $430 million from investors including Inbox Capital, Nordic Ninja, Stena Sessan, Kreos Capital, Ilmarinen, Nineyards and ICT Capital.

"We will definitely start preparing so we have the option to go public," Hermansson said, adding that the company does not have a concrete plan to go public yet.

