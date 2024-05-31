News & Insights

E-Power Resources Concludes Final Private Placement

May 31, 2024 — 04:41 pm EDT

E-Power Resources, Inc. (TSE:EPR) has released an update.

E-Power Resources Inc. has completed its third and final tranche of private placement, raising $7,866 through the issuance of 112,371 units at $0.07 each, with proceeds aimed at bolstering the company’s general working capital. Each unit includes one common share and a half warrant, with the latter enabling purchase of additional shares at $0.15 within a 60-month period. This final phase was conducted without finder’s fees or insider participation, and adheres to U.S. and state securities law restrictions for non-registration.

