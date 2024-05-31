E-Power Resources Concludes Final Private Placement

E-Power Resources, Inc. (TSE:EPR) has released an update.

E-Power Resources Inc. has completed its third and final tranche of private placement, raising $7,866 through the issuance of 112,371 units at $0.07 each, with proceeds aimed at bolstering the company’s general working capital. Each unit includes one common share and a half warrant, with the latter enabling purchase of additional shares at $0.15 within a 60-month period. This final phase was conducted without finder’s fees or insider participation, and adheres to U.S. and state securities law restrictions for non-registration.

For further insights into TSE:EPR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.