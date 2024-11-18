e-Novia Appoints New Board of Directors

e-Novia SpA (IT:E9IA) has released an update.
e-Novia S.p.A., a leader in robotics and AI technologies for sustainable mobility, has appointed a new Board of Directors following a capital increase as part of its Recovery Plan. The new board, led by Chairman Vincenzo Costanzo Russi, will guide the company through the next financial years with a focus on innovation and market expansion.
