E-Mart to acquire 80% stake of eBay's S.Korean business for $3 bln

SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's E-Mart Inc 139480.KS said on Thursday it plans to acquire 80% stake of eBay Inc's EBAY.O South Korean business for 3.4 trillion won ($3.00 billion), E-Mart said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 1,131.6800 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; editing by Jason Neely)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

