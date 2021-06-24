US Markets
EBAY

E-Mart to acquire 80% stake of eBay's S.Korean business for $3 bln

Contributor
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

South Korea's E-Mart Inc said on Thursday it plans to acquire 80% stake of eBay Inc's South Korean business for 3.4 trillion won ($3.00 billion), E-Mart said in a regulatory filing.

SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's E-Mart Inc 139480.KS said on Thursday it plans to acquire 80% stake of eBay Inc's EBAY.O South Korean business for 3.4 trillion won ($3.00 billion), E-Mart said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 1,131.6800 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; editing by Jason Neely)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBAY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular