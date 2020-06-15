US Markets

E-learning company Skillsoft files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Contributor
Juby Babu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

E-learning company Skillsoft Corp said on Monday that it filed for pre-packaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy to reduce its debt of about $2 billion.

June 15 (Reuters) - E-learning company Skillsoft Corp said on Monday that it filed for pre-packaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy to reduce its debt of about $2 billion.

The company said it had agreed to a restructuring agreement with a majority of its lenders that would help it cut its debt to $410 million.

Skillsoft filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, where it listed both assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion.

Skillsoft expects to have liquidity of about $50 million after the restructuring and anticipates emerging from Chapter 11 on an "expedited basis."

The company does not expect employees to be affected as a direct result of the restructuring, Skillsoft said. It also expects to continue operating during and following the restructuring process, without material disruption to its vendors, partners and employees, according to the statement.

The e-learning company, which serves about 65% of the companies in the Fortune 500, was acquired by European buyout firm Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP in 2014.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3397;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular