E-l Financial's Series B Preference Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of E-l Financial's Non-Cumulative Redeemable Series B Preference Shares (TSX: ELF-PRF.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.325), with shares changing hands as low as $21.85 on the day. As of last close, ELF.PRF was trading at a 11.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ELF.PRF shares, versus ELF:

Below is a dividend history chart for ELF.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on E-l Financial's Non-Cumulative Redeemable Series B Preference Shares:

In Thursday trading, E-l Financial's Non-Cumulative Redeemable Series B Preference Shares (TSX: ELF-PRF.TO) is currently up about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ELF.TO) are down about 0.1%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.