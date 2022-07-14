Markets

E-l Financial's Preference Shares, Series 3, Cross 6% Yield Mark

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, shares of E-l Financial's 5.50% Non-Cumulative Redeemable First Preference Shares, Series 3 (TSX: ELF-PRH.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.375), with shares changing hands as low as $22.90 on the day. As of last close, ELF.PRH was trading at a 7.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ELF.PRH shares, versus ELF:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for ELF.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on E-l Financial's 5.50% Non-Cumulative Redeemable First Preference Shares, Series 3 :

ELF.PRH+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, E-l Financial's 5.50% Non-Cumulative Redeemable First Preference Shares, Series 3 (TSX: ELF-PRH.TO) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ELF.TO) are off about 1.4%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular