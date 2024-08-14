E-l Financial's Preference Shares, Series 2 Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of E-l Financial's 4.75% Non-Cumulative Redeemable First Preference Shares, Series 2 (TSX: ELF-PRG.TO ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $19.70 on the day. As of last close, ELF.PRG was trading at a 20.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ELF.PRG shares, versus ELF:

Below is a dividend history chart for ELF.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on E-l Financial's 4.75% Non-Cumulative Redeemable First Preference Shares, Series 2:

In Wednesday trading, E-l Financial's 4.75% Non-Cumulative Redeemable First Preference Shares, Series 2 (TSX: ELF-PRG.TO) is currently down about 1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ELF.TO) are off about 1.4%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.