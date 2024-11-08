E-L Financial Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) has released an update.

E-L Financial has reported significant growth in its financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with a net equity increase of 14.9% since the end of 2023 and a substantial rise in net income compared to the previous year. The company’s corporate division and Empire Life subsidiary both played crucial roles in driving this success, benefiting from favorable investment returns and strategic updates in insurance contract assumptions.

For further insights into TSE:ELF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.