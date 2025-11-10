E-L Financial Corporation Ltd. Reports Increase In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - E-L Financial Corporation Ltd. (ELF.TO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$570 million, or C$1.68 per share. This compares with C$497 million, or C$1.47 per share, last year.

E-L Financial Corporation Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$570 Mln. vs. C$497 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.68 vs. C$1.47 last year.

