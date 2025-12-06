E Ink Holdings (TPEX:8069) Price Target Decreased by 23.18% to 258.15

The average one-year price target for E Ink Holdings (TPEX:8069) has been revised to NT$258.15 / share. This is a decrease of 23.18% from the prior estimate of NT$336.04 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$191.90 to a high of NT$320.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.95% from the latest reported closing price of NT$300.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in E Ink Holdings. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8069 is 0.40%, an increase of 4.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 139,787K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 25,143K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,748K shares , representing an increase of 45.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8069 by 61.61% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,616K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,257K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8069 by 6.49% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,593K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,152K shares , representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8069 by 9.92% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,817K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,718K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8069 by 20.57% over the last quarter.

SEMVX - Hartford Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 5,859K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,145K shares , representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8069 by 11.90% over the last quarter.

