E Ink Holdings (TPEX:8069) Price Target Decreased by 13.78% to 217.77

The average one-year price target for E Ink Holdings (TPEX:8069) has been revised to NT$217.77 / share. This is a decrease of 13.78% from the prior estimate of NT$252.59 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$154.53 to a high of NT$304.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.41% from the latest reported closing price of NT$300.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in E Ink Holdings. This is an decrease of 143 owner(s) or 87.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8069 is 0.18%, an increase of 56.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 91.79% to 11,431K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 27.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8069 by 11.17% over the last quarter.

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