E-House Proposes Key Corporate Governance Updates

E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited has announced proposed changes to its Articles of Association to align with recent amendments to the Listing Rules regarding electronic communication and other housekeeping updates. These changes are pending approval from the shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting. A detailed circular will be sent to shareholders explaining the proposed amendments.

