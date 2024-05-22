E-House China Schedules AGM and Proposes Key Resolutions

E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited (HK:2048) has released an update.

E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on June 14, 2024, in Shanghai, where shareholders will review the 2023 audited financial statements, re-elect directors, and decide on directors’ remuneration and the reappointment of the company’s auditor. Additionally, shareholders will vote on resolutions to authorize the purchase and issuance of company shares within specified limits.

