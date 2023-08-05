E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings (HKHKSG:2048) Price Target Decreased by 50.00% to 0.24

The average one-year price target for E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings (HKHKSG:2048) has been revised to 0.24 / share. This is an decrease of 50.00% from the prior estimate of 0.49 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.24 to a high of 0.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.89% from the latest reported closing price of 0.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2048 is 0.00%, a decrease of 81.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 42.87% to 1,014K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 622K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 296K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEEX - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 48K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVES - Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF holds 34K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing a decrease of 346.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2048 by 84.61% over the last quarter.

GXC - SPDR(R) S&P(R) CHINA ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

