E-Home Household Service Restructures Capital to Boost Flexibility

November 27, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

E-Home Household Service Holdings (EJH) has released an update.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited has received shareholder approval for a significant capital reorganization, which includes a reduction in the par value of its issued ordinary shares, a sub-division of shares, and adoption of new company articles. These changes aim to offset accumulated losses and create a more flexible capital structure, pending final court approval in the Cayman Islands. The reorganization could potentially enhance the company’s financial health and shareholder value.

